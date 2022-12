Gould was a perfect 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Dolphins.

It was a busy day at the office for Gould, who converted kicks from 36, 43, 47 and 48 yards out. The four made field goals and 15 total points both marked new season highs for the reliable veteran. Gould will enter Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers having made 14 consecutive field goals.