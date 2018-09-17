Gould went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts (36, 42, 45) while connecting on all three point-after tries in Sunday's 30-27 win over Detroit.

Gould's second field goal was his 28th consecutive successful attempt, setting a new club record for the 49ers. The veteran leg is now a perfect 6-for-6 this season, proving to be one of the more-accurate kickers in the league.