49ers' Robbie Gould: Sets team record
Gould went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts (36, 42, 45) while connecting on all three point-after tries in Sunday's 30-27 win over Detroit.
Gould's second field goal was his 28th consecutive successful attempt, setting a new club record for the 49ers. The veteran leg is now a perfect 6-for-6 this season, proving to be one of the more-accurate kickers in the league.
