Gould (quadriceps) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gould appears set to retake the field after a three-game absence. He stands to reprise his role as San Francisco's top kicker, which could make undrafted rookie Chase McLaughlin expendable.

