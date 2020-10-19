Gould converted his lone field-goal attempt from 49 yards out while going 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Rams.

The 49ers' offense came back to life after an embarrassing showing last week. Unfortunately the game script still didn't provide a whole lot of scoring opportunities for Gould. The veteran leg is 8-for-9 on field-goal attempts through six games, only missing once from beyond 50 yards. The volume hasn't been there, but Gould remains one of the more-accurate kickers in the league heading into a road matchup against the Patriots on Sunday.