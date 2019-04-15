Gould has not signed his franchise tender and will skip Monday's voluntary offseason workout, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This news comes on the heels of the 49ers stamping the franchise tag on Gould on Feb. 26. San Francisco presumably hopes to restructure with a multi-year contract, after Gould converted 96 percent of field-goal attempts and 93.2 percent of PATs through his first two seasons with the team. Gould will presumably join the team for mandatory workouts, but would still hope for a longer-term deal.