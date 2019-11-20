Play

Gould's (quadriceps) status for Wednesday's practice is still uncertain, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gould has missed the last two contests with an injury to his kicking leg, and coach Kyle Shanahan stated that his kicker may not be ready to return to practice yet. The 36-year-old has been replaced by undrafted rookie, Chase McLaughlin, who missed a crucial overtime kick against Seattle two weeks ago but has otherwise been perfect during his fill-in performance (4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra-point tries). Gould has been uncharacteristically inaccurate this season (13-for-20 on field-goal tries), but he remains a startable fantasy option on a 49ers offense that moves the ball well. Check back for updates on San Francisco's kicking situation as we get closer to a key primetime matchup against fellow NFC powerhouse, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday.

