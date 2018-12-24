49ers' Robbie Gould: Stays hot against former team
Gould converted all three of his field-goal attempts (23, 30, 33) in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bears.
Gould did all the scoring for the 49ers in a tough matchup against a stout Chicago defense. The long-time Bear upped his field-goal conversion rate to 97 percent (32 of 33), which would be the best mark of his career (minimum of 20 attempts) if the season ended today. Alas, it does not, and Gould will look to cap off his impressive season in Week 17's matchup against the Rams.
