49ers' Robbie Gould: Stays perfect at home
Gould nailed a 43-yard field goal and converted all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Giants.
It was a rare sight to see the 49ers move the ball at will against an opponent for a change, and while it didn't result in more field goals for the veteran, he was able to reward fantasy owners with four PAT conversions for the first time this season. Sunday's offensive explosion was likely the result of the Giants being one of the few teams in worst shape than the 49ers, so Gould should remain a low-end kicking option against the Seahawks following the team's bye week.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...