49ers' Robbie Gould: Stays perfect at home

Gould nailed a 43-yard field goal and converted all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Giants.

It was a rare sight to see the 49ers move the ball at will against an opponent for a change, and while it didn't result in more field goals for the veteran, he was able to reward fantasy owners with four PAT conversions for the first time this season. Sunday's offensive explosion was likely the result of the Giants being one of the few teams in worst shape than the 49ers, so Gould should remain a low-end kicking option against the Seahawks following the team's bye week.