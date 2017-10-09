49ers' Robbie Gould: Stays perfect Sunday

Gould nailed all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Indianapolis.

Gould is now a perfect 14-for-14 on field-goal attempts through five games. The 34-year-old continues to see heavy usage for a 49ers offense that struggles to finish off drives when it enters their opponent's side of the field. Gould should be a safe kicking option next week against the Redskins.