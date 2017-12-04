49ers' Robbie Gould: Sticks it to former club
Gould went 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts Sunday, accounting for all 15 of the 49ers' points in a win over the Bears.
Revenge games for kickers probably don't move the fantasy needle much, but Gould had about as successful of a return to his former stomping grounds as we've seen in recent history. The 34-year-old stuck it to the club that kicked him to the curb after an 11-year run in Chicago by delivering the final blow from 24 yards out with just four seconds left in the game. This was actually the second time this season that the veteran kicker has nailed five field goals in a single game. While a repeat performance seems unlikely, Gould's excellent accuracy combined with the marked improvement of the offense under Jimmy Garoppolo makes him a strong play in an indoor arena next Sunday against the Texans.
