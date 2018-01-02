Gould converted both of his field-goal attempts (33, 48) and all four PATs in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Rams.

Gould finishes the season 39-for-41 on field-goal tries, a conversion rate (95 percent) that was only bested by Graham Gano of the Panthers on 11 fewer attempts. In fact, one of his two misses was a block, so the veteran was even slightly better than his final totals indicate. Maybe the 34-year-old was out to prove the Chicago Bears -- who struggled kicking the ball this year -- wrong for letting him go, as his 49-for-51 mark over the past two years is near the tops amongst all NFL kickers. Whatever the case, Gould looks as good as ever, and should benefit from what appears to be an upward-trending offense in San Francisco next season.