Gould (quadriceps) went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on point-after tries in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Ravens.

Gould returned from a three-week injury layoff and did not appear to be hampered by his quadriceps. The veteran's lone miss came from 51 yards -- and he is now 0-for-4 on kicks over 50 yards -- but the kick had enough leg and only went wide due to being slightly deflected by Marlon Humphrey's finger. Gould should be considered a safe play in a dome against the Saints on Sunday.