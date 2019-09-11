Gould wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

After making a 47-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win at Tampa Bay, Gould limped off the field with what was termed leg cramps. However, with a few days to recover, he's unaffected by the issue as preparations for a Week 2 visit to Cincinnati kick off.

