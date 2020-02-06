Gould went 23-for-31 on field-goal attempts and 41-for-42 on point-after tries in 13 games during the 2019 regular season.

Gould had a rough start to the 2019 season after finishing 2018 as the most-accurate kicker in the league. The 36-year-old missed seven kicks over his first six contests (12-for-19), and then he went down to injury Week 9 in what appeared to be a disastrous campaign. Undrafted rookie Chase McLaughlin filled in admirably during Gould's three-week absence, which put the veteran's status as starter in jeopardy. The team went back to Gould in Week 13, and he responded by going 17-for-18 (including his first make of 50-plus yards) over his final eight games of the season (including the playoffs). The kicker's second-half bounce back should restore the 49ers' and fantasy owners' faith for the 2020 season.