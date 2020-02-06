49ers' Robbie Gould: Takes step back in 2019
Gould went 23-for-31 on field-goal attempts and 41-for-42 on point-after tries in 13 games during the 2019 regular season.
Gould had a rough start to the 2019 season after finishing 2018 as the most-accurate kicker in the league. The 36-year-old missed seven kicks over his first six contests (12-for-19), and then he went down to injury Week 9 in what appeared to be a disastrous campaign. Undrafted rookie Chase McLaughlin filled in admirably during Gould's three-week absence, which put the veteran's status as starter in jeopardy. The team went back to Gould in Week 13, and he responded by going 17-for-18 (including his first make of 50-plus yards) over his final eight games of the season (including the playoffs). The kicker's second-half bounce back should restore the 49ers' and fantasy owners' faith for the 2020 season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL depth chart breakdown
Ben Gretch goes team by team with important takeaways from the release of full XFL depth charts...
-
XFL Week 1 injury reports, game previews
A look at the Week 1 XFL matchups, including injury reports, depth chart discussion and more.
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
2020 Rankings: WR Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from the Fantasy Football...
-
2020 Rankings: QB Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our Fantasy...
-
2020 Rankings: RB Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our...