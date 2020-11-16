Gould went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Saints.

Gould was held to just one field goal over his previous two games, so the multi-score outcome was a welcome one for his fantasy owners who have been starving for points recently. The 49ers may receive some much-needed reinforcements at multiple positions on offense following the upcoming bye week, which would only improve Gould's scoring chances heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Rams.