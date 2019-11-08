Play

Gould (quadriceps) did not practice Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gould's inability to practice in any capacity Friday is a discouraging sign for his Week 10 availability, especially considering the impact leg injuries can have on kickers specifically. Chase McLaughlin is in line to take over kicking duties if Gould cannot play, so keep an eye on the latter's status as Monday night approaches.

