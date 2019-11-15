Gould (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After the quad strain sidelined him for the Monday night loss to Seattle, Gould wasn't able to resume practicing in any fashion in Week 11. The 49ers will see if he makes some progress over the next two days before ruling on Gould's status for Sunday, but barring an unexpected recovery, San Francisco will likely proceed with Chase McLaughlin as its kicker for at least one more game.