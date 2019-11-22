Gould (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Gould last took part in practice Nov. 7, missing two contests in the process. According to Wagoner, Gould was spotted kicking on a side field Friday, so he may be making some progress through his strained right quadriceps. Still, considering his status, Gould seems poised to miss a third game in a row. In the event that happens, Chase McLaughlin will serve as the 49ers kicker yet again.