49ers' Robbie Gould: Week 10 status could be in danger
Gould is dealing with a quad strain that could impact his status for Monday night's game against the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With that in mind, the 49ers are signing fellow kicker Chase McLaughlin, a move that underlines the team's concern about Gould's Week 10 status. Given the team's Monday night kickoff, those who had been planning to use Gould in fantasy lineups this week are advised to both monitor his situation, as well as map out a contingency plan. On the plus side, Rapoport also relays that Gould's quad issue is not considered a long-term concern.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Mahomes, Ryan back
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...