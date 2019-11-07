Gould is dealing with a quad strain that could impact his status for Monday night's game against the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With that in mind, the 49ers are signing fellow kicker Chase McLaughlin, a move that underlines the team's concern about Gould's Week 10 status. Given the team's Monday night kickoff, those who had been planning to use Gould in fantasy lineups this week are advised to both monitor his situation, as well as map out a contingency plan. On the plus side, Rapoport also relays that Gould's quad issue is not considered a long-term concern.