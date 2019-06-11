Gould has not signed his franchise tag and will not report to minicamp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The disgruntled veteran kicker requested a trade from the 49ers, where he has spent the past two seasons, but it seems as if the team is in no rush to tend to his plea. Ideally, Gould would like to be closer to his family in Chicago, where he spent the majority of his career with the Bears. He is one of two kickers on the current roster, with the other being journeyman Jonathan Brown.