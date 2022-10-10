49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that Gould will be reevaluated Wednesday for a knee contusion sustained during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gould appears to have avoided any serious knee damage after sustaining this injury in the third quarter of the 49ers' Week 5 win, though the exact severity of this issue should become clearer following Wednesday's evaluation. Shanahan added that the team will try out free agent kickers this week in case the 39-year-old is ultimately ruled out for this coming Sunday's game against Atlanta. Gould made one of his two field-goal attempts and all three PATs before exiting against Carolina, and he has converted 17 of his 21 total kicking attempts so far this season.