Play

Gould (quadriceps) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the last three weeks, it appears Gould is ready to resume his starting kicker role against the Ravens on Sunday. If Gould can finish the week without a setback, the 49ers may cut rookie Chase McLaughlin.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories