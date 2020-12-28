Gould went 0-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-3 on extra-point tries in Saturday's 20-12 win over Arizona.

It was an uncharacteristic rough outing for the normally sure-footed Gould. It was especially disappointing for the veteran kicker considering that neither attempt was particularly difficult (missed from 37 and 41 yards out), and none of his three misses were the result of poor snaps or blocked kicks. Prior to Saturday's forgettable performance, Gould had been a reliable 90 percent on field-goal attempts (19-for-21) with his only two misses coming from 50-plus yards. Fantasy managers should write this one off as an anomaly and not lose faith in the proven kicking option heading into a Week 17 matchup with Seattle.