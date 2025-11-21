Beal (concussion) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Beal suffered a concussion in the team's 41-22 win over the Cardinals in Week 11, so it comes as no surprise that he opened the week on the sidelines at practice. The defensive lineman will have to clear concussion protocol in order to play in Monday night's matchup with the Panthers. Beal will have two more chances to return to practice and clear protocol before the contest.