Beal (groin) returned to practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Beal was hurt in San Francisco's preseason opener against Denver on Aug. 9 and missed the team's second preseason game against the Raiders this past Saturday. He could suit up for this upcoming Saturday's preseason finale against the Chargers, in which Beal will look to solidify his standing as a depth pass rushing option ahead of the 49ers' cutdown to 53 players on the roster for the regular season.