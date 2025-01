Beal (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal will miss a third straight game due to an ankle injury, which means his 2024 regular season is over. The 2023 fifth-round pick split his time between defense and special teams across 14 games and will finish his second NFL regular season with 17 tackles (11 solo).