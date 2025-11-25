Beal (concussion) is inactive for Monday's game against the Panthers, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Beal was unable to practice during Week 12 prep while in the league's concussion protocol, which he wasn't able to clear ahead of Monday's contest. The third-year defensive lineman will aim to return to practice in the hopes that he can play against the Browns on Sunday. Keoin White and Clelin Ferrell are in line for a slight increase in rotational snaps at defensive end in Beal's absence.