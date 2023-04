The 49ers selected Beal in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, 173rd overall.

Beal was a four-star recruit and played his entire collegiate career at Georgia. However, he served a fairly limited role due to the team's loaded roster, which limited his production. Beal is a fairly strong athlete and managed 10.5 sacks across only 10 collegiate starts, so he could emerge as a late-round contributor to the 49ers' defense if he can earn an expanded opportunity.