Beal (concussion) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game at Cleveland, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Beal sat out Week 12 versus the Panthers as he recovered from a concussion he sustained in Week 11 at Arizona, but it looks like he's on track to return in Week 13. With Sam Okuayinonu listed as out with an ankle injury, Beal could be in line for an expanded role on the edge Sunday.