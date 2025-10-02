Beal (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday night's contest against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Beal popped up on the injury report this week with an ankle injury after played 12 snaps on defense and 18 snaps with the special-teams unit in Week 4 against the Jaguars, failing to record any stats. In his absence, Yetur Gross-Matos and Sam Okuayinonu will stand to see slight upticks in workload on the defensive line against Los Angeles.