49ers' Robert Nkemdiche: Inks deal with San Francisco
Nkemdiche signed a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Nkemdiche earned the deal after a tryout with the team Monday. A first-round selection in 2016, Nkemdiche played in nine games for the Seahawks last season, recording 15 tackles and a pass defensed.
