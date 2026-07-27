49ers' Romello Height: Dealing with cramps

Height (lower body) was carted off the field at Monday's practice due to cramps, rather than any sort of severe injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Height has avoided any sort of worst-case scenario after being carted off the practice field Monday, and it appears that he'll be back in action for on-field drills without much, if any, delay. Both Nick Bosa (ACL) and Mykel Williams (ACL) opened training camp on the active/PUP list, giving Height a clear path to carving out a role in San Francisco's pass rush room early in his career.