Height was a limited participant in practice Tuesday due to an ankle injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com previously relayed Aug. 23 that Height was tending to an undisclosed injury, but the 49ers' first injury report shed light on the nature of his health concern. The rookie linebacker will still have two more opportunities to potentially increase his practice activity and put himself in a position to suit up in Thursday's season opener versus the Rams in Melbourne, Australia.