Blair had two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Blair continues to see snaps as a rotational defensive end for the 49ers, playing 48 percent of defensive snaps Sunday. The 25-year-old has 23 total tackles and 4.5 sacks through 12 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...