Blair (thumb) could be activated off IR either this week or next, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 49ers used their injured reserve with designation for return on the 24-year-old after he injured his thumb during the preseason. While a Week 9 return isn't confirmed, the team would welcome Blair's presence if he is healthy enough to play after losing several defensive linemen to injury this past week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories