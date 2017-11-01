49ers' Ronald Blair: Could return this week
Blair (thumb) could be activated off IR either this week or next, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 49ers used their injured reserve with designation for return on the 24-year-old after he injured his thumb during the preseason. While a Week 9 return isn't confirmed, the team would welcome Blair's presence if he is healthy enough to play after losing several defensive linemen to injury this past week.
