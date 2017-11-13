Blair finished with four tackles (three solo) and a career high two sacks in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

Blair -- who was recently reinstated from injured reserve -- was filling in for Solomon Thomas (knee), who was a late scratch Sunday. The 24-year-old responded with the best performance of his young career. While the upcoming bye week should afford Thomas enough time to be ready for Week 12's matchup against Seattle, Blair's impressive showing could keep him in the starting lineup in place of the expendable Leger Douzable.