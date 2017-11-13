49ers' Ronald Blair: Has career game Sunday
Blair finished with four tackles (three solo) and a career high two sacks in Sunday's victory over the Giants.
Blair -- who was recently reinstated from injured reserve -- was filling in for Solomon Thomas (knee), who was a late scratch Sunday. The 24-year-old responded with the best performance of his young career. While the upcoming bye week should afford Thomas enough time to be ready for Week 12's matchup against Seattle, Blair's impressive showing could keep him in the starting lineup in place of the expendable Leger Douzable.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...