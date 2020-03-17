49ers' Ronald Blair: Inks one-year pact
The 49ers and Blair (knee) agreed to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Blair had his 2019 season cut short by a torn ACL that he sustained in November. The 27-year-old continues to work back from the injury, and the team is optimistic he'll be ready for spring drills and training camp. Blair produced 21 tackles (14 solo) and three sacks across nine games last year, and he's expected to handle a depth role across the defensive front for San Francisco next season -- a role that could offer more snaps than expected with DeForest Buckner now in Indianapolis.
