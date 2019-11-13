Play

The 49ers placed Blair (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Blair logged a 50-percent snap share or better just twice this year, but he made an impact in the limited role with 21 tackles -- seven for a loss -- and three sacks over nine games. The defensive end suffered a torn ACL during this past Sunday's overtime loss to the Seahawks, so he'll be shut down for the year. The 49ers signed Damontre Moore to add depth at the position. Blair will aim to recover by the 2020 season, but he may not be with the 49ers since his contract expires in March.

