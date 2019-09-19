49ers' Ronald Blair: Records sack in win
Blair notched five tackles (four solo) and one sack during Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Blair recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks last season and is working to keep his momentum going in 2019. He'll face off against a formidable Pittsburgh offensive line Sunday.
