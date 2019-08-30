Blair (groin) did not participate in the 49ers' final preseason contest against the Chargers on Thursday.

The severity of Blair's groin injury has been kept under wraps this preseason, but his absence from the last three exhibition contests hints that it could be more serious than initially thought. The 26-year-old is vying for a backup defensive end job, and with plenty of depth at the position, the injury could force the team's hand when deciding whether or not to keep him on board.

