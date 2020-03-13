49ers' Ronald Blair: Resumes running in rehab
Blair (knee) posted a video on his personal Instagram account of him running while participating in rehab activities.
Blair is working to recover from a torn ACL sustained November, so it's encouraging to see that he's already progressed enough to participate in sprinting drills. It remains to be seen whether the 49ers will attempt to re-sign Blair prior to the start of the new league year March 18, and which point he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.
