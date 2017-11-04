The 49ers activated Blair (thumb) off of injured reserve Saturday.

Blair was placed on injured reserve at the end of the preseason with a nagging thumb injury, and was given one of the 49ers' two return designations from IR earlier this week. It's unclear at this point exactly what role the 24-year-old will play in the team's defensive line rotation, but he could see a decent snap count against the Cardinals on Sunday given the numerous injury sustained by the defensive unit.