Blair (knee) suffered a setback and will take longer to return from the reserve/PUP list, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

There's still no clear timeline for his return, but a quick recovery would help the 49ers' depleted depth at defensive end. However, it looks like it'll take at least of couple more weeks before Blair is ready to return. Over the previous two seasons, Blair recorded 57 tackles and 8.5 sacks through 25 games.