Blair has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and is out for the season, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed what many had feared after the 26-year-old had to leave Monday night's loss to the Seahawks. He finishes the year with 21 tackles (14 solo), three sacks and a fumble recovery.

