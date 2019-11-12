Blair will have an MRI after suffering a potentially serious knee injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Blair and recorded two solo tackles -- one for a loss -- in this performance, and he logged the lowest snap share (19 percent) of the year, possibly due to this injury. If the fourth-year pro has a serious issue, it would impact the depth of the 49ers' line, although the team still has defensive ends Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas in tow.