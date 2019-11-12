49ers' Ronald Blair: Will have MRI
Blair will have an MRI after suffering a potentially serious knee injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Blair and recorded two solo tackles -- one for a loss -- in this performance, and he logged the lowest snap share (19 percent) of the year, possibly due to this injury. If the fourth-year pro has a serious issue, it would impact the depth of the 49ers' line, although the team still has defensive ends Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas in tow.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 TE Preview: O.J. have juice?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including his projections.
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Waivers: Late-season stars
Devonta Freeman's injury has created a significant opportunity in Atlanta's backfield, and...