Bell finished with three receptions (six targets) for 58 yards in Sunday's preseason opener against Las Vegas.

San Francisco rested its top four wideouts in this first preseason game, as those spots/roles on the depth chart are set in stone barring injury. This gave the Bell the opportunity to start alongside veteran Chris Conley (3-47-0), who is also competing for one of the final WR spots this preseason. The seventh-round pick responded to the opportunity and led the 49ers in receiving Sunday. While it was a nice exhibition debut for Bell, he doesn't carry any fantasy value heading into the 2023 season.