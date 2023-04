The 49ers selected Bell in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 253rd overall.

Bell has an impressive resume after playing five years at Michigan, particularly for falling so late in the draft. However, he lacks speed and burst, so there is significant concern that he won't be able to separate from coverage as a pro. The 49ers receiving corps isn't overly impressive after Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, so Bell could have a shot to make the roster as a depth piece.