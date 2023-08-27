Bell could start the season as high as fourth on the wide receiver depth chart after multiple San Francisco wideouts suffered injuries this preseason.

Ray-Ray McCloud -- San Francisco's fourth receiver and return specialist -- will miss the first two months of the regular season after injuring his wrist in the 49ers' second preseason game. Danny Gray (shoulder) and Chris Conley (shoulder) popped up on the injury report after the team's final preseason tilt, leaving Bell as the healthiest option to potentially fill in for McCloud this year. The seventh-round pick ripped off a couple of big gains in exhibition play, but he also fumbled twice (one lost) in limited action. Bell may be forced into a bigger role than expected, but he won't see much action on offense with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings all ready for Week 1.