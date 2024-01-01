Bell failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Commanders.

Bell also returned two punts for 17 yards on special teams for a total of 16 snaps (10 on offense) Sunday. The rookie wideout appeared to split slot duties with veteran Chris Conley with Jauan Jennings (concussion) still sidelined to injury. Conley finished with more snaps on offense (22), but Bell was the only reserve wideout to receive a target against Washington. Both backups would see a bump in playing time should the confirmed No. 1 seed 49ers decide to rest either of its top two star receivers against the Rams.