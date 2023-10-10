Bell failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Cowboys.

Jauan Jennings (shin) returned from his one-game absence against the Cowboys to bring the 49ers' receiver room back to full strength, effectively pushing Bell into a special teams role. 11 of the rookie's 14 offensive snaps came in garbage time of the blowout victory, with Bell's lone target coming much earlier in the game when he dropped a catchable ball from Brock Purdy that would have dug the offense out of a second and long hole. Bell made up for his gaff on special teams two plays later by fielding Mitch Wishnowsky's punt within five yards of Dallas' end zone to pin the opposition deep in its own territory. The Michigan product will likely need another crooked score to reach double-digit snaps on offense against Cleveland on Sunday.